Wed 29 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Krishna Jha

As November 7, the day of the Russian Revolution’s victory in 1917 nears, a need has emerged to redefine the basic concepts that guide us to understand the changes that long span of years and also centuries have brought in. A new world has been unfolding with the beginning of scientific technological transition, a world where human labour is losing its classical definition, given by Karl Marx. The commodity is losing its labour content. Value creation is losing its prime importance. There is lesser value creation which is based on labour spent on creating something from which is called raw material and the instruments of labour. The instruments of labour are usually evolved during industrial revolution. Also there is visible sign of decline in the share of labour in the production process itself. Even production process is in a transitory phase. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are ruling the roost. It is not the same as industrial revolution was. A world dominated by computers and electronics is all around us.

We are in the process of evolving new levels, especially in dialectics that has been taking shape with transition itself. The contradictory nature of software and hardware also has been going through changes in stages, slowly ushering in post-industrial means of production and also communication. It is also imperative to understand the fact that Computer is also changing. It is getting dissolved. Computer itself is made of hardware, though driven by software, carrier of languagethat keeps influencing the society and human beings themselves, even their consciousness. The speed it has is having a deep impact on human being. It is now almost acquiring an existence which is independent. Thus the society has been evolving to take a significant turn in history for the first time.

There is another surprise. Computer which has almost become a fact of life, has been itself getting obsolete. First to get redundant was the keyboard. Transition is getting visible here. Mobiles, Tablets and the iPads are the examples of the same, a transition from machine to non-machine. In fact all the hardware can be changed into software. There may come a stage when software acting like a computer, becomes part of our physique as bio-electronic system, an indication of the “emergence of the mode of information”.

It is not industrial revolution at a higher level, though it has added information as a new factor. The fact is that the new industrial revolution is changing the industrial character itself of the Industrial revolution. This results in a social development with new basics. This brings the issue to the fore that new grounds are emerging for post industrial progress, which would fetch new multi-dimensional forms in preparation of the advent of new forms. It would also be a mistake to take scientific technological revolution (STR) only as one more industrial revolution with higher and more productive merits that has increased the productive capacity in an unusual way. The basic aspect of STR is that it is changing the relationship between idea and matter, brain and machine, basically when the communication is mediated electronically.

Till now, we have been living in a divided society. Human relations, with all their intimate and yet adverse aspects, are going through delicate changes. The classes are slowly losing their basic character with changes in the character of production, which has been influencing the entire labour process. It is true that the new developments liberate the worker, (if the workers’ definition still stands valid), from repetitive and mechanical toil, the worker also faces redefining of his own role. There is no other way except to accommodate the change. In short, the very idea of labour losing its prime space in the process of production opens a flood gate of shifts. Dignity of labour no longer makes a worker proud. The very shift in the process of production with new means of labour, and thus relieving him from the hard toil is part of the new job. The space that the labour occupied earlier, the prominence the proletariat assumed earlier, to lead the final assault against the class enemy is losing its significance.

All these changes come very fast. The transition in the various values and details, and also basic production process influence our consciousness and life style. But it is also significant that while science and technology evolve very fast, society and the system move very slow. The ideas, world outlook, values take lot of time to mature and shift. Here comes the dialectics between these two. The superstructure takes time to accommodate the transition. It reminds one about the changes taking place in the wake of October revolution. In the revolutionary process the entire society was involved and under the guidance of Lenin, the efforts were initiated to build a socialist society. The basics were prepared in steps like land reform, collective farming, socialization of the private property and many such changes that were imperative to build the new society and also the new man.

However, the feudal trends remained for a long time. To win over such tendencies, that even helped the rightist forces come up, creating hurdles in the formation of socialist society and promoting the influence of bourgeoisie. Lenin sought to create the grounds for socialist system, and that could be only bourgeoisie democratic revolution. In February, 1917, bourgeois democratic revolution took place. It was one of the great contributions of Lenin, and its practicality is yet to cease. The spirit of this step was kept alive during the days of NEP (New Economic Policy).

Lenin offered concessions to middle and small peasantry also, allowed them to keep their land and property and also permitted them to sell their products in private market (Renok in Russian), especially built for them. Those were the days when developed capitalist countries were waiting for the moment to crush the single flame, a hope for the toiling masses all over the world. (IPA Service)