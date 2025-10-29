A district court in Uttar Pradesh has reserved judgment in the case against Rahul Gandhi over his statement asserting that his party’s struggle was against the state itself. The hearing before Additional District Judge Aarti Fauzdar at the Chandausi district court concluded with the verdict scheduled for 7 November. The complaint was filed by Simran Gupta, national president of the Hindu Shakti Dal, who alleged that Gandhi’s remarks hurt public sentiments.

Gandhi made the remarks on 15 January at the inauguration of his party’s headquarters in Delhi, stating: “The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself.” Those comments triggered a political storm and complaints across multiple states. The presenter of the case in Chandausi said initial grievances filed with district officials had not resulted in action, prompting a court complaint on 23 January.

The hearings in the Chandausi court spanned several months, with dates recorded on 7 May, 16 June, 18 July, 25 August and 26 September, following which arguments were completed and the verdict date set. Gandhi’s senior counsel, Advocate Sagir Saifi, argued that the revision petition was not maintainable, offering a legal challenge to the complaint’s viability.

Gandhi and his party have defended the remarks as part of a broader critique of institutional capture and the erosion of constitutional premises. He and his allies argue the statement reflects a clash of visions for the country—one premised on the Constitution’s pluralist foundations, the other on centralised dominance. Critics, including the BJP, dismissed the remarks as reckless and destabilising, alleging links to anti-state agendas and urban radical networks.

Legal analysts note that the case encapsulates a recurring tension between free speech and offence to public order in India’s political-legal environment. Complaints filed under the sections invoked in earlier FIRs pointed to “acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India,” though there has been judicial divergence on how far speech may be prosecuted. In June the ‎Allahabad High Court insisted that Gandhi must face trial in a separate defamation case, finding his remarks of June 2023 met the threshold for judicial proceedings.

Observers highlight that the upcoming verdict may carry significant political weight ahead of national elections. If the court finds the complaint sustainable, Gandhi could face legal penalties including fines or disqualification under electoral law, depending on the outcome. The ruling could also set a precedent for how executive-organised institutions respond to allegations of institutional bias. The complainant’s camp has framed the matter as protecting democratic values, while Gandhi’s side maintains it is being targeted for political expression.