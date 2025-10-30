A bench of the Supreme Court of India has emphasised that lawyers should cease arguing once the court signals its inclination, warning that pressing on needlessly “serves no purpose” and undermines the dignity of proceedings. The observation forms part of the court’s wider effort to ensure disciplined and effective courtroom engagement, and underscores the importance of coordination between the bench and the bar.

The order, issued by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, arose out of a ­–matter in which the court, after informing counsel on at least six occasions that the petition lacked merit, found the lawyer continued to press for orders despite clear signals to desist. The bench recorded that once a request is made for counsel to refrain from further submissions, that indication must be respected.

The court explained that judicial decisions are rendered after comprehensive hearing of arguments and that prolonging submissions after the indication is shown wastes time, harms the administration of justice and risks lowering public confidence in the institution. The bench cited the principle that “the orderly and dignified functioning of the Court is best ensured when the Bench and the Bar move in symphony with each other”.

As a result of the counsel’s unwarranted insistence, an earlier cost order of ₹2 lakh imposed on the Uttarakhand State Election Commission was withdrawn after the petitioning body’s counsel tendered an unconditional apology and the bar associations assured the court that such conduct would not recur. The SEC had challenged a high court order that struck down its clarification permitting candidates appearing in multiple electoral rolls to stand in panchayat elections; the Supreme Court found the clarification conflicted with the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act of 2016 and dismissed the plea.

By clarifying the respective roles of counsel and court, the ruling reiterates the duty of lawyers to balance zealous advocacy with respect for the court’s direction. Under the Bar Council of India Rules, advocates have a duty to the court that runs alongside the duty to the client; the court invoked that code in its observations. The decision form­ally reminds the legal profession that once the Bench has indicated its position, pressing further may count as professional misconduct.

Some legal commentators see the judgment as part of a broader push for court efficiency. With case back-logs in many high courts and the supreme court stretching its calendar, the bench’s remark is designed to discourage repetitive or peripheral argumentation and to enable faster resolution. Others caution, however, that the order must not suppress legitimate argument, especially in complex constitutional or broad-impact cases where the law allows counsel to test the court’s reasoning.