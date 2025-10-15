A body identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar was discovered in a makeshift room near a field in Ladhot village, Rohtak, following what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot. The officer, part of the Rohtak cyber cell, left a lengthy note and video accusing the now-deceased senior police officer, Y Puran Kumar, of corruption, alleging misuse of power and harassment of subordinate staff.

Sandeep’s death intensifies the controversy surrounding the purported suicide of Y Puran Kumar, who had earlier named multiple officers, including the state’s Director General of Police and Rohtak’s then Superintendent, in his own “final note,” citing caste discrimination and persecution within the force. Sandeep, who had been engaged in investigations linked to the Puran Kumar case, asserted that the slain ADGP was not a victim of caste bias but rather a corrupt official trying to suppress exposure.

Police responded by dispatching forensic teams to the scene. Surender Singh Bhoria, Rohtak SP, described Sandeep as a “hardworking and honest officer” while confirming that investigations were underway and no statement would be made prematurely. Officials have noted that Sandeep’s service weapon, the note, and the video were recovered at the site.

Local residents prevented authorities from removing the body for post-mortem—his family demanded that IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, widow of Y Puran Kumar, be arrested before the last rites were carried out. The family alleges that Sandeep was under intense pressure after his role in arresting Sushil Kumar, a close aide in the probe linked to the earlier case. They claim that he had voiced fear of coercion and threatened retaliatory action.

In his video and note, Sandeep insisted that the Puran Kumar matter be probed thoroughly, including scrutiny of the assets of the former ADGP and his family. He compared his sacrifice to that of historical freedom fighters, asserting that the truth needed to awaken public conscience. He also defended Rohtak’s ex-SP Narendra Bijarnia, whom Puran had named, calling him a man of integrity willing to challenge corrupt elements.

Sandeep accused Puran Kumar of leveraging caste as a tool of dominion, orchestrating transfers to favour loyalists, and pressuring female officers through dubious transfer tactics. He alleged that bribes were extorted by citing file irregularities and that a liquor contractor had been harassed under the pretext of technical lapses.

Administrative reshuffles followed the first suicide: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave, and SP Bijarniya was transferred. The government also amended the FIR in the Puran case to include a more stringent clause under the SC/ST Act, at the behest of Amneet Puran Kumar, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the initial charges filed.

Political parties have exploited the latest string of deaths to intensify pressure on the state administration, demanding arrests of those named in the notes and a credible, impartial investigation. Organisers of khap panchayats have called for peace while demanding transparency. Meanwhile, the BJP government in Haryana has adopted a cautious posture, refraining from direct engagement with the families and citing pending investigative developments as justification.