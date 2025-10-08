Wed 8 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By T N Ashok

NEW YORK: The federal government entered its eighth of shutdown on Wednesday October 8, with no end in sight as Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a bitter standoff over health care subsidies and government funding. What began as a familiar partisan dispute has evolved into a mounting crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers, disrupting air travel, and threatening essential services across the nation.

At the heart of the deadlock lies a fundamental disagreement over the future of the Affordable Care Act. Republicans are pushing for a “clean” stopgap spending measure that would simply keep the government operating, while Democrats are refusing to advance any funding plan unless it includes an extension of expiring health care subsidies and rolls back Medicaid cuts enacted in the Republican tax law.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority leader, has maintained a strategy of waiting for President Trump to concede, betting that the administration would rather restore insurance subsidies than accept blame for the shutdown’s cascading effects. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota, insist they will only discuss health care subsidies after Democrats agree to reopen the government.

The Senate has now voted five times to block competing efforts to end the shutdown, with neither side showing any willingness to compromise. In the most recent votes, Democrats opposed the Republican funding extension 52-to-42, while Republicans rejected the Democratic plan 45-to-50, strictly along party lines.

President Trump briefly offered hope for a breakthrough on Monday afternoon when he told reporters in the Oval Office that “we’re talking to the Democrats,” suggesting he might be willing to negotiate. However, within hours, he reversed course, insisting on social media that Democrats must reopen the government first before any deal on health care could be discussed.

“I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open,” Trump posted, adding, “In fact, they should open our Government tonight!”

Senator Schumer quickly denied that any formal talks were underway, though he said Democrats remained ready to negotiate. Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, complained that Republicans and Trump had “gone radio silent” for at least a week, noting that “what we’ve seen is negotiation through deepfake videos, the House cancelling votes and, of course, President Trump spending yesterday on the golf course.”

According to agency plans, hundreds of thousands of workers have been furloughed. The Environmental Protection Agency has furloughed 89% of its workforce (13,432 of 15,166 employees), while the Department of Education has furloughed 87% of staff. The Commerce Department furloughed 81% of employees, Labour 76%, and Housing and Urban Development 71%.

Those federal workers required to work, including air traffic controllers and other essential personnel, are doing so without pay, with only the promise of retroactive compensation once the shutdown ends. This has created severe financial hardship for thousands of families struggling to meet mortgage payments, car loans, and basic living expenses.

The shutdown’s most visible impact came Monday evening when flight delays cascaded across major airports due to air traffic controller staffing shortages. Newark Liberty International Airport experienced average delays of nearly one hour, Denver International Airport saw delays of about 40 minutes, and Hollywood Burbank Airport near Los Angeles reported delays of approximately two and a half hours.

In an unprecedented situation, Burbank’s air traffic control tower had no controllers working Monday night, forcing Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control in San Diego to assume management of incoming flights. One passenger, Kurt Duffens, 69, said he only learned the tower was unmanned while his flight was airborne, stating, “I wouldn’t have flown. I actually would’ve gone to LAX had I known.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes flights to rural communities, will run out of funding by Sunday if the shutdown continues. He also acknowledged a “slight tick-up” in controllers calling in sick, echoing the pattern from the 2019 shutdown when widespread sick calls among controllers helped bring that 35-day standoff to an end. “If we think there’s issues in the airspace, we will shut it down,” Duffy warned. “We will close it down. We will delay.”

Adding to the uncertainty, President Trump has repeatedly threatened to use the shutdown as an opportunity to conduct mass layoffs of federal workers, claiming he would target “Democrat agencies.” On Sunday, speaking at the White House, Trump insisted that “anybody laid off, that’s because of the Democrats.”

When pressed for details, Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, described Trump’s comment only as “shorthand for the agencies that generally are the favourites of the Democrats.” A coalition of unions representing federal workers has already challenged the legality of such layoffs.

If the current impasse continues, this shutdown could surpass Trump’s own record from 2019, when the government remained closed for 35 days. With both parties showing no signs of backing down and no formal negotiations taking place, many Washington observers believe this stalemate could drag on for weeks.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat of New Hampshire, acknowledged that while informal conversations were occurring, “there aren’t any official talks going on.” Senator Mike Rounds, Republican of South Dakota, was equally pessimistic: “The fact is we’re not going to negotiate while the government is shut down.”

The shutdown has created additional political complications, including Speaker Mike Johnson’s refusal to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, who won a special election to fill her late father’s seat. Democrats have accused Johnson of stalling because Grijalva has promised to become the 218th signature on a discharge petition that would force a House vote on releasing Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein—a politically sensitive issue for the Trump administration.

As the shutdown continues, its impact on upcoming elections remains uncertain. Virginia and Maryland, with their large populations of federal workers, could see significant electoral consequences. The disruption to federal paychecks, coupled with the broader economic and service impacts, may influence voter sentiment heading into November’s midterm elections.

Public frustration is growing as Americans experience the shutdown’s cascading effects—from delayed flights to suspended federal programs to uncertainty about tax refunds and Social Security operations. The longer the shutdown persists, the more these disruptions will compound, potentially creating a political crisis that forces one side or both to compromise.

For now, however, Washington remains gridlocked, with each party convinced that the other will ultimately bear the political consequences of the standoff. As the shutdown enters its second week with no resolution in sight, the question is no longer whether it will break records, but how much damage it will inflict on federal operations, workers, and the American public before political reality forces an end to the impasse. (IPA Service)