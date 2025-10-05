Tension has escalated within the Bihar opposition as Rahul Gandhi is pressing for the Congress to emulate Maharashtra’s electoral strategy—a move that is increasingly rubbing the Rashtriya Janata Dal the wrong way. The centralised push for a “Congress-led formula” in the state has reopened fault lines over seat allocation and the choice of a Chief Ministerial face.

Congress leaders argue that the formula of contesting a large chunk of seats independently, even within an alliance, is a tested approach. In Maharashtra in 2024, the Congress resisted pressures from allies to yield electoral leadership and instead contested aggressively—though the strategy backfired, deepening friction within the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance. That history looms large in Bihar now, as RJD leaders view similar Congress assertiveness as a direct threat to their primacy in the INDIA bloc.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party has long insisted that Tejashwi Yadav be the undisputed Chief Minister candidate for the alliance. Yet the Congress, nominally relegating itself to a junior role, is reportedly reluctant to concede that position outright. Instead, internal sources claim, Congress is eyeing high-value seats and even leveraging support for leaders such as Pappu Yadav or Kanhaiya Kumar—moves that RJD perceives as encroachments. RJD strategists are increasingly vocal about the need to contest the proposal of running “without a face,” a model which they believe had undermined unity and morale in previous alliances.

The dispute over seat division is intensifying. Congress has staked a claim to 70 legislative seats in Bihar, citing the need for a balanced distribution of “good” and “bad” seats. It argues that a disproportionate allotment of unfavourable constituencies would weaken its electoral prospects. Opposition voices say that Congress’s demand is an attempt to recalibrate power dynamics within the alliance. RJD meanwhile insists that seat-sharing should reflect each party’s electoral strength and appeal, especially in Yadav- and Muslim-majority constituencies.

Analysts see parallels to Maharashtra’s alliance dynamics, where Congress refused to back an ally’s leadership despite warnings of internal discord. That decision led to infighting, mixed messaging, and ultimately electoral underperformance for the coalition. In Bihar, observers say RJD fears a repetition: the Congress projecting strength to outmaneuver allies rather than position itself alongside them.

Tejashwi Yadav has taken a combative posture, declaring that he intends to stand on all 243 constituencies—rather than cede influence—even as he seeks to be recognised as the alliance’s core candidate. His public appearances continue to underline his dominance in Bihar politics, stressing that the RJD cadre must not be overlooked. Meanwhile, Congress leaders block any definitive CM face declaration, insisting the decision be left open until later in negotiations. That ambiguity is fueling suspicion and impatience among alliance partners.

The rift is compounded by growing reports of internal discontent in RJD ranks. Party workers are said to be uneasy over the prospect of Congress pushing forward candidates that could overlap or compete with traditional RJD strongholds. The friction has led to closed-door strategy sessions within RJD as leaders assess how far to tolerate Congress’s assertive posture without causing a rupture.

Signs of shifting allegiances are also emerging. Recently, a sitting MLA defected from the JD and joined the RJD, bolstering its perceived strength ahead of alliance negotiations. Such moves are being watched closely by Congress, which sees both opportunity and threat in the shifting political map.