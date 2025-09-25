Senior Congress figures used the party’s extended Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna to intensify allegations that the ruling National Democratic Alliance has overseen systemic electoral malpractice and the subversion of independent institutions. The session, attended by top leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, set out a concerted plan to mobilise the opposition around a fresh “Vote Chori” campaign and to press for immediate scrutiny of recent roll revisions and election administration.

Speaking at the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Mr Gandhi had warned of a series of further disclosures aimed at exposing what the party calls organised vote deletion and manipulation. “Rahul ji has said that in the next one month mini-hydrogen bomb, hydrogen bomb, plutonium bomb and other bombs will be dropped at different places. Mahadevapura was just the beginning,” Mr Ramesh told delegates, echoing language the leader has used to describe earlier evidence presented in August. The party framed those metaphors as a pledge to release more documentary material and analysis to back its claim that electoral rolls and processes have been tampered with.

The meeting produced a formal resolution that described the special intensive revision exercise carried out in parts of the state as a threat to democratic integrity, and it demanded a transparent, independent probe into alleged irregularities. Delegates adopted a roadmap combining legal challenges, targeted press briefings and a public outreach push in key constituencies — notably Bihar, where assembly elections loom — designed to translate allegations into voter mobilisation.

Mr Gandhi’s team has pointed repeatedly to the Mahadevapura constituency as a test case. In August he presented what he described as “atom bomb” evidence of duplicate and fabricated entries on the electoral rolls; party analysts cited thousands of apparent anomalies including duplicated names, implausible addresses and invalid personal details. Opposition researchers say the scale of the discrepancies demonstrates a pattern rather than isolated administrative error, and they have called on the Election Commission to allow full forensic scrutiny of the underlying data.

The Election Commission and government ministers have dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, saying that any claims should be substantiated through established legal channels. The ruling alliance has sought to reframe the debate as a tactic to destabilise public confidence in the electoral system ahead of votes, with spokespeople warning that unsubstantiated accusations risk undermining institutions and provoking unnecessary public alarm.

Within the meeting, Mr Kharge delivered a robust critique of what he termed the “misuse of state machinery”, urging a united opposition response. Leaders from allied parties present at Patna, including state-level figures and several regional partners, signalled support for enhanced scrutiny of the roll revision exercise and pledged coordinated campaigning. The Congress working group resolved to press for parliamentary debates, court petitions where appropriate, and a sustained media campaign to publicise detailed findings as they are cleared by the party’s fact-checking teams.

Analysts say the Congress leadership is betting that a concentrated narrative of institutional capture and electoral engineering can energise a core constituency of voters alarmed by governance issues, economy and joblessness. Opponents counter that the rhetoric of “bombs” and explosive revelations risks hyperbole and could backfire if promised evidence fails to withstand independent verification. Political commentators note that deploying combative metaphors is a strategic attempt to seize the news agenda, but success will hinge on the party’s ability to transform allegations into legally admissible, independently verifiable proof.

Legal experts consulted by the party have been tasked with preparing petitions and compiling a chronology of alleged tampering; that work will be necessary if the dispute moves before courts or electoral tribunals. Meanwhile, civil society groups and digital rights researchers have urged transparency from all sides: they call for public access to anonymised roll data where lawful, rapid audits by neutral bodies, and clear protocols for how disputes over electoral rolls are to be resolved without disenfranchising legitimate voters.