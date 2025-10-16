Top Congress leaders convened in New Delhi to deliberate on candidate selection for the Bihar Assembly elections, placing special focus on “quality” seats even as edges of tension emerge with key allies over seat distribution. The meeting of the Central Election Committee was chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, with K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken in attendance; Rahul Gandhi participated virtually.

The party emerged from the meeting having approved candidate names for about 18 constituencies, focusing on winnable or prestige seats, while deferring decisions on many others where internal competition or alliance friction persists. A sub-committee led by Ajay Maken was formed to negotiate and finalise the remaining nominations.

Congress’s Bihar unit president, Rajesh Ram, asserted the party had secured clarity on its slate of “quality faces” and would soon enter into seat-sharing negotiations with its alliance partners in Patna. The move underscores Congress’s determination to retain negotiating leverage within the INDIA bloc.

Tensions surfaced swiftly within party ranks, especially among youth leaders, who voiced strong objections to what they described as “dynastic bias” in candidate selection. Some women party workers gathered at the party’s headquarters to stage a protest, alleging that “dummy candidates” had been chosen merely to satisfy alliance equations without genuine electoral viability.

The seat-sharing deadlock between Congress and its principal ally in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, remains unresolved. Despite efforts to engage in talks, leaders from the two parties have so far failed to bridge their differing demands and claims to key constituencies. RJD has expressed discontent over delays in formalising the agreement, escalating concerns over alliance cohesion.

Analysts suggest Congress is attempting to thread a delicate needle: staking a claim to “quality” seats to boost its visibility while avoiding the perception of overreach that might alienate allies. Within Congress, rival claimants remain active, especially in about 10 to 12 constituencies where multiple aspirants still vie for tickets.