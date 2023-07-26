Congress has filed a no-trust motion against the Narendra Modi-led government amid a impasse in the parliament over the violence in Manipur. The ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur have been a key reason for the continuous logjam in both the Houses of Parliament since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.

A separate no-confidence motion has been filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is not a part of the ‘I.N.D.I.A’ coalition.

“We have moved the No Confidence Motion on behalf of our party. Since the commencement of the session all Opposition leaders had been demanding discussion on Manipur issue. If the PM speaks on this, there will be peace among people of the country – so we made efforts,” said BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

The no-confidence motion will only be held if it is backed by 50 members in the house. While the Congress motion is expected to find the necessary support, the BRS holds only 9 seats in the Lok Sabha.

In the 543-member Lok Sabha, the ruling NDA currently has a strength of 331. The Opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance has 144 members in the house.

Even though the opposition parties to not have the numbers to win a floor test, they argue that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the debate.

They contend that it is also a strategy to make the prime minister speak in Parliament on the crucial matter even as the government has been insisting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing repeated adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.