Sat 25 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By K Raveendran

Chief Justice B. R. Gavai’s impending retirement next month marks the end of a brief but memorable chapter in India’s judicial history. His was one of the shortest tenures for a Chief Justice of India, lasting just about six months, yet in that fleeting span, he managed to leave an imprint that few with longer stints could claim. Justice Gavai combined in his persona a rare mix of humility and courage, simplicity and depth, learning and empathy. He may have entered the office quietly, without the fanfare that usually accompanies a change in the highest seat of the judiciary, but he will be leaving it with the unmistakable aura of a man who restored confidence in the spirit of constitutionalism.

From the very outset, Justice Gavai displayed the calm assurance of a judge who knew his role in democracy. He was not merely the custodian of law, but also its moral interpreter, deeply conscious of the judiciary’s place as the last refuge of citizens in distress. His approach was unhurried and reflective, which often contrasted with the growing impatience of a society accustomed to quick fixes and televised judgments. Yet his method had purpose: to reaffirm that justice, to be meaningful, must be deliberate, fair, and deeply reasoned.

Justice Gavai’s rise to the highest judicial office itself was symbolic of India’s evolving democratic ethos. Coming from a modest background, his ascent reaffirmed that the judiciary, for all its flaws and hierarchies, remains open to talent and integrity. His presence on the Bench served as a quiet statement of inclusivity and merit, that in India’s constitutional order, one’s origin cannot determine one’s destiny. This awareness of social reality seemed to inform many of his interventions as CJI. He consistently reminded his colleagues and the nation that the judiciary’s legitimacy rests not on grandeur or privilege but on its accessibility and fairness.

During his tenure, the Supreme Court under Justice Gavai appeared to regain its composure after years of turbulence. He fostered an atmosphere of collegiality within the court, encouraging dialogue rather than division. His administration of the court’s affairs was marked by balance: neither authoritarian nor lax, neither excessively formal nor casual. His decisions, even when controversial, carried a tone of reason and restraint. Those who appeared before his Bench often remarked on his attentiveness and the ease with which he put lawyers at comfort. The courtroom under him was neither intimidating nor perfunctory; it was an arena of reasoned debate, true to the spirit of constitutional adjudication.

What distinguished Justice Gavai’s brief reign was his commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution — liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice. He did not merely invoke these as ceremonial ideals but sought to translate them into living principles. His judgments reflected a consistent awareness that the Constitution was not a relic of the past but a living document, meant to respond to the changing aspirations of a complex society. He saw the judiciary not as a fortress to be guarded, but as a bridge between the law and the people. Under his stewardship, the court’s tone seemed more humane, more grounded in lived realities than in abstract doctrines.

It was this humane dimension that made Justice Gavai’s leadership stand out. He was known to listen, to weigh words, and to seek consensus rather than confrontation. His mild demeanour, often mistaken for softness, concealed a quiet determination to uphold what he believed was right. He could be firm when required, especially in matters that touched upon the independence of the judiciary or the integrity of public institutions. But even in disagreement, he was never dismissive. His civility and humility became his strongest statements in an age when loudness is often mistaken for strength.

That said, no tenure is without its moments of strain. Justice Gavai’s otherwise spotless record was momentarily shadowed by an uncharacteristic remark he made about gods — an episode that momentarily stirred controversy. It was out of tune with his otherwise measured public persona. Yet, to his credit, he was quick to atone, acknowledging the impropriety of the comment. His willingness to correct himself reinforced what many already believed about him: that he was a man who placed dignity and accountability above ego. In a world where public figures seldom admit fault, his candidness stood out as a mark of integrity.

The brevity of his tenure did not prevent Justice Gavai from making institutional impact. He initiated steps to reduce pendency, streamlined listing practices, and emphasized judicial discipline. His administrative acumen ensured that even in a short span, the machinery of justice functioned smoothly. He believed that efficiency was as much a virtue of justice as fairness. His insistence on punctuality and preparedness was not about formality but about respect — for time, for the litigant, for the process.

Justice Gavai’s leadership also carried symbolic resonance for the idea of India itself. He represented a bridge between tradition and modernity, between rural simplicity and constitutional sophistication. His speeches often drew upon India’s pluralistic ethos, urging citizens and institutions alike to look beyond narrow divisions. He believed that the judiciary must not only interpret the Constitution but also embody its inclusive spirit. For him, justice was not a mere legal outcome but a social condition: something that should be felt by the weakest, not just declared by the strongest. (IPA Service)