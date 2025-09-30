The federal government of Canada has formally designated the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code, citing its use of violence, extortion, and influence across diaspora communities. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced the decision, emphasising that the group now meets Canada’s legal definition of a terrorist organisation and can be subject to asset seizures, prosecutions, and enhanced enforcement measures.

Under this new status, any property or funds owned or controlled by the Bishnoi Gang within Canada may be frozen or confiscated. The designation also criminalises knowingly providing material support, facilitating travel, or aiding recruitment efforts linked to the gang. Canadian immigration and border authorities will be authorised to factor the listing into admissibility decisions.

The government’s announcement noted that the Bishnoi Gang operates as a transnational criminal network focused on extortion, arson, targeted killings, and intimidation. It targets communities with significant diaspora populations, deploying threats and violence against community figures, businesses, and cultural institutions. The move marks one of the more consequential steps Ottawa has taken in combating extremism and transnational crime targeting ethnic minorities.

Canadian authorities have for years been investigating the gang’s presence domestically. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police documented numerous credible threats to life and has arrested individuals tied to murder and extortion plots. In several cases, law enforcement issued “duty to warn” notices to individuals believed to be under imminent risk.

The gang’s leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, is serving a prison sentence in India but is alleged to continue directing operations remotely. Reports suggest his network spans multiple countries, with hundreds of members coordinating across borders. Analysts observe that his organisation has adapted into a highly decentralised structure, allowing it to remain resilient despite legal pressures.

The designation arrives amid heightened diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. Ottawa previously accused Indian government agents of colluding with criminal networks, including the Bishnoi Gang, in the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in 2023. India has denied the claims and challenged the evidence, while pressing Canada on extradition requests for individuals linked to the gang.

Political leaders in Canada responded swiftly. Opposition figures described the decision as overdue, praising it as a necessary legal escalation. The federal government noted that with this listing, the number of organisations classified under Canada’s counterterrorism regime rises to 88.

In British Columbia, where a significant Sikh community resides, municipal and provincial authorities have already launched coordinated enforcement actions. In Surrey and Abbotsford, police have formed special units to investigate extortion, threats, and gang-linked violence targeting South Asian residents. Officials indicate the gang may be fragmenting in response to pressure on its Canadian cells.

Experts caution, however, that designation alone will not dismantle the gang’s deeper networks. The intelligence community faces challenges in tracing cross-border money flows, decrypting communications and following opaque financial channels. Some scholars argue that the criminal enterprise may shift further underground but still retain influence through proxies and allied gangs.