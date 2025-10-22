Wed 22 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

After the scrutiny of nomination papers on October 21, 2025 for the second phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly election, one can see the electoral battle scenario for the entire state. It looks like Bihar is heading for triangular contests in majority of the seats involving chiefly the two alliances – the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc), and the third Jan Suraj Party (JSP).

As of October 22, 2025, NDA is finally contesting 242 seats out of 243. Nomination of LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh from Marhaura constituency was rejected and therefore NDA has no option but to support any other candidate against the Mahagathbandhan candidate. RJD candidate Jitendra Kumar Rai is contesting from the opposition camp. LJP(RV) is thus contesting in 28 seats out of 29 it was allocated under the seat-sharing deal. BJP and the JD(U) are contesting 101 seats each, while Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) are contesting 6 seats each.

Though NDA has sorted out differences on seat-sharing among its allies just on the eve of the last date of nomination for the first phase on October 17, it is plagued by distrust among its allies. JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar still wants to remain Chief Minister and the party leaders suspect that BJP has covertly been planning for a replacement. The behaviour of JD(U), HAM, and RLM rank and file shows their antipathy about LJP(RV) being given priority by the BJP leaders. Only the result will show how their acting at cross purposes on the ground level would impact the fate of NDA.

On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan is also contesting 242 seats, since nomination of the candidate of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Shashi Bhushan Singh from Sugauli was rejected. Mahagathbandhan has therefore no option other than supporting any opposition candidate from that seat. From NDA, LJP(RV) candidate Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta is contesting.

In Mahagathbandhan, RJD is contesting on 143 seats, Congress on 60 seats, CPI(ML)L on 20 seats VIP on 14 seats, CPI on 9 seats, CPI(M) on 4 seats, and IIP on 3 seats. Earlier, JMM was willing to contest, but it finally opted out from the contest alleging conspiracy against the party by RJD and Congress. JMM has said that they will reconsider its alliance in Jharkhand.

Mahagthbandhan has been at receiving end right from the beginning since three of their candidates were arrested just after their filing nominations. It included RJD candidate from Sasaram Satendra Shah, and two candidates of CPI(ML)L – sitting MLA from Darauli (Reserved seat) and Jitendra Pawan from Gopalganj. All the three were arrested in very old cases, one is of two decades old. Mahagathbandhan has criticized it as suppression of the opposition by the ruling establishment.

BJP is known for using old cases against opposition leaders across the country before and during elections. Many opposition candidates were compelled under threat of cases or arrests, and the latest being in Bihar also. Jan Suraj Party, the fast-emerging political party in Bihar, has alleged that the BJP has been threatening their candidates to withdraw their nomination, and three of their nominees have already withdrawn their nominations.

Mahagathbandhan has another problem too. There are as many as 12 seats on which its allies are in friendly contests. It is clearly a symptom of disunity among the INDIA bloc allies which its leadership deny, while cherished by the NDA allies. RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on October 22 has denied “any dispute” within the Mahagathbandhan, saying that everything will be cleared by tomorrow October 23, which is the date of withdrawal of nominations for the second phase of election.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot arrived in Patna on October 22 reportedly to sort out differences on seat sharing among the Mahagathbandhan allies, but he also denied any significant conflict in the INDIA bloc. “There is no dispute in Mahagathbandhan. There are 243 seats, and in such a large alliance, having differences over 5-10 seats is nothing unusual. In any state where there is an alliance, it is possible that conflicts may arise over a few seats.”

Jan Suraj Party (JSP) is contesting all 243 seats in the state. AAP is also contesting on all seats, while Janshakti Jnata Dal is contesting on 22 and BSP is contesting on 130 seats.

The is also a Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) but they are contesting only 79 seats. GDA partners AIMIM, RLJP led by Pashupati Kumar Paras the uncle of Chirag Paswan who had split the LJP in 2021, and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) are contesting on 25 seats each while another ally Apni Janata Party is contesting on 4 seats.

The political battle clearly signals that there will be triangular contests in majority of seats, while there will be only less than 100 seats that are heading for direct one and one contests between NDA and Mahagathbandhan candidates. Multi-corner contests will be witnessed on only a score of seats. JSP of Prashant Kishore is still attracting large number of people at its meetings. It will be interesting to witness which alliance is affected adversely as a result of JSP breakthrough among the voters. (IPA Service)