A three-member Election Commission mission concluded a two-day inspection of Bihar on Sunday, spurring both the ruling National Democratic Alliance and opposition INDIA bloc to escalate seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the state polls. The EC’s presence has added urgency to talks already strained by competing ambitions and internal dissent.

At Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s official residence in Patna, leaders of the INDIA bloc convened to firm up allocations among RJD, Congress, Left parties and the Vikassheel Insaan Party. The meeting came after separate discussions within RJD to synchronise alliance demands. CPI leader Ajay Kumar told reporters that the bloc had “finalised” its internal formula and would make a formal announcement on Tuesday.

Across the table, the NDA’s seat-sharing negotiations have taken on a fragile posture. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, leading BJP’s Bihar election operations, held discrete talks with JD leaders including Lalan Singh, and with regional allies such as HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLM’s Upendra Kushwaha. Manjhi emerged visibly assured, saying after his meeting that “all is well within NDA” and that seat distribution would conclude shortly.

Behind these apparently steady pronouncements lie deeper tensions. Sources suggest that BJP may contest about 102 seats, while JD expects around 105, leaving the remainder for smaller partners—though these figures remain provisional and contested. In particular, demands from Manjhi for 15–20 seats and RLM’s appetite for 12–15 seats have fed speculation about rifts within the coalition.

Another complicating factor is Chirag Paswan’s LJP faction, which insists on a “quality over quantity” approach and is pressing for contested constituencies with higher prospects. His party’s assertiveness, insiders say, has unsettled both BJP and JD, especially in seats long considered locked to them.

Yet the backdrop to all this is the heated controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The EC says the exercise “purified” Bihar’s rolls after 22 years, introducing 17 reforms for future polls. Opposition parties, however, have challenged the process, alleging mass deletion of names—especially of Dalit and Muslim women—from key constituencies. Congress claims about 23 lakh women have been excluded; critics argue SIR could disenfranchise vulnerable groups.

This dispute has already landed in the Supreme Court, where a two-judge bench is hearing a petition by the Association for Democratic Reforms challenging the constitutional validity of the SIR exercise. If the court finds merit, it might compel the EC to adjust or halt the process.

The EC’s visit itself was closely monitored as more than administrative oversight. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar indicated that the commission will also deliberate on the number of phases for the Bihar polls—a flashpoint since JD wants a single-day election while BJP and others favour two phases. Security planning, observer deployment and logistical readiness were also said to have been central to the team’s discussions with state officials.

Meanwhile, impatience is mounting within alliances over delays. Many partners in both blocs are reportedly withholding public commitments until the EC announces the poll schedule. That timetable is expected imminently, with speculation pointing to a November window for balloting.