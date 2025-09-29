Security forces clashed with protesters in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, after a demonstration over “I Love Muhammad” banners escalated into stone-pelting and vehicle damage. The unrest has triggered a fierce political confrontation between the Samajwadi Party and the Yogi Adityanath administration over law, order and civil liberties.

Over 1,000 people gathered near the Islamia Ground after Friday prayers, chanting slogans and carrying placards. Police used lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to what officials described as a stampede situation. At least 50 people were detained, and 10 police officers sustained injuries. Authorities later arrested Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, leader of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, along with seven associates. They have been sent to judicial custody, while FIRs amounting to around 2,000 names have been registered, including charges of incitement of religious hatred and attempt to murder. Local officials, including the district magistrate, declared that section 163 was active in Bareilly. Law enforcement claimed weapons, empty cartridges, broken glass bottles and petrol cans were recovered from the protest site. Internet services remain suspended in the area, as authorities say social media was used to mobilise and inflame tensions.

The state government has labelled the disturbances a “well-planned conspiracy” intended to disrupt public order and derail development efforts in western Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath publicly warned that habitual lawbreakers would face stern action, cryptically referring to “denting-painting” as necessary corrective measures. He also accused the cleric of assuming he could “halt the system at will,” emphasising there would be no curfew or blockade. In a broader directive, he characterised violent processions in Kanpur, Varanasi, Moradabad and other districts as parts of coordinated schemes to disturb communal harmony, instructing police to adopt zero tolerance and trace organisers using video and social media footprints.

Opposition voices have sharply criticised the state government’s handling of the crisis. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the Adityanath administration of reflecting weakness and using brute force instead of dialogue. He asserted that governance should rest on social harmony, not suppression. In a pointed statement, he said that “using force reflects a government’s weakness.” He also mocked the premier’s biopic, claiming “the film has lost on the screen, but the dialogue continues.”

Akhilesh further demanded formation of a Special Investigation Team to examine the circumstances of the violence, charging that the government was attempting to stifle dissent. Opposition parties including Congress and Muslim organisations issued statements condemning the violence and emphasising the need for peaceful, lawful protest.

The disturbance in Bareilly has stirred security concerns in neighbouring districts. Barabanki saw clashes after a local watchman tore down a banner bearing “I Love Muhammad,” leading to arson and assaults. Authorities arrested eight individuals and filed 159 cases. Similar unease was reported in Mau and Varanasi, prompting deployment of additional forces and intensified surveillance. District administrations in the region are conducting door-to-door raids and deploying reinforcements to prevent spillover. Investigative agencies are examining WhatsApp groups and social media networks used to mobilise protesters, including claims that residents from 390 mosques were roped in for the Bareilly event.

The clash has revived deep fault lines in Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape. Observers see in this a struggle over the parameters of dissent, state power and religious identity. The coming days promise intense legal, administrative and political contestation as the state seeks to enforce order and the opposition presses claims of overreach and injustice.