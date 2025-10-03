Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has urged Muslims in Bareilly to return to their homes immediately after Friday prayers and to eschew participation in any public gathering or protest. He also admonished mosque imams against involvement in political matters, framing a plea for peace amidst escalating tensions in the Uttar Pradesh district.

Violence broke out in Bareilly on 26 September, when supporters of the “I Love Muhammad” campaign—mobilised by Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan—clashed with police after Friday prayers. Protesters reportedly pelted stones, leading law enforcement to deploy lathis and tear gas. At least 21 officers were injured, and more than 2,000 people were named in FIRs. Tauqeer Raza Khan and several IMC members have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

In his appeal, Razvi described the events of 26 September as “deeply regrettable” and insisted that any gatherings after Friday prayers risk renewed unrest. “Do not be part of any crowd at squares or intersections,” he told adherents, urging them to head home without delay. He cautioned that calls for assemblies or protests must not be heeded under any circumstances.

The cleric further urged imams to abstain from political associations, asserting their primary duty is spiritual guidance. He called on religious leaders to discourage youth from being drawn into emotionally charged mobilisation, asserting that love for the Prophet ought to manifest in conduct rather than confrontational displays. To illustrate his vision of conflict resolution, he evoked the historical example of Sulh al-Hudaybiyya as a template for peaceful engagement.

Administration officials in Bareilly corroborated the call for restraint. District Magistrate Avinash Singh confirmed the district remains on heightened alert, and warned against recurrence of disturbances. Internet services across the district were suspended for 48 hours, beginning 2 October, in an effort to stifle the spread of incendiary rumours. Authorities cited sections of the Indian Telegraph Act and telecom suspension rules to authorise the shutdown.

In recent days, local administration has also moved to seal 38 shops allegedly involved in encroachment, with many shopkeepers asserting that the actions appear retaliatory in nature, targeting minority-owned establishments. Meanwhile, the investigation into the violence has intensified: eight properties connected to associates of Tauqeer Raza Khan have been identified for potential demolition, and multiple FIRs have been lodged across several police stations.

Muslim organisations beyond Bareilly have echoed calls for calm and urged discretion in the expression of devotion. The Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal and Raza Academy filed a public interest petition seeking the release of detainees and the withdrawal of certain FIRs, while cautioning against overreaction. They maintained that the constitutional rights of freedom of religious expression must be safeguarded, and warned that disproportionate state action risks deepening communal mistrust.

The “I Love Muhammad” controversy arose after administrators in Kanpur registered an FIR for a board erected ahead of the Barawafat procession on 4 September. The imbroglio amplified when Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan responded with protests in Bareilly, which the state characterised as unauthorised. CM Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against those escalating the tension and directed local officials to avert any law and order breach during the Dussehra festival period.

As Friday approaches, police deployment remains heavy across Bareilly and adjoining districts, including Ramleela grounds, fairgrounds, and major mosques. Officials insist that Jumma namaz will proceed, but under strict vigilance. Amid curbs on digital communication, authorities and community leaders are urging restraint and emphasizing dialogue over public agitation.