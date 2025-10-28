Tue 28 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Ashok Nilakantan Ayer

WASHINGTON DC: Who is the democratic candidate that can oppose the behemoth Trump and GOP and win back the White House in 2028 elections?

So, the run up to the democratic primaries has begun in earnest with party’s National Committee on Rules and Bylaws convening on October 27 with a seemingly technical task: determining which states would hold the first contests in the 2028 presidential primary.

But beneath the procedural maneuvering lies a more fundamental question confronting the party as it rebuilds after another defeat to Donald Trump: Who can win back the White House? Trump has made his intentions clear, he is seeking a third term, he is 80 now, he will be 85-plus at the end of the term 2034.

Democrats ousted Biden and replaced him with Kamala Harris, tad, a little too late.

Are Republicans going to make the same mistake offering the presidency on a plat to either Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker or Pete Buttegeig?

The answer remains frustratingly unclear, even as potential candidates begin the familiar dance of early positioning. Vice President Kamala Harris, who fell short against Trump in 2024, faces the unenviable position of standard-bearer for a losing campaign.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has spent years cultivating a national profile. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who impressed in 2020, continues building relationships across the party. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has emerged as an unexpected voice of Democratic resistance from a blue state fortress.

And lurking in the background are dozens of governors, senators, and dark-horse candidates who sense opportunity in what appears destined to become the most wide-open Democratic primary in decades. Don’t rule out Wes Moore (Maryland Governor) , Hakeem Jeffries (House Minority Leader), Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan Governor), and Alexandria Occasio Cortez – AOC, the youngest Latino congresswoman.

Harris enters the invisible primary in an uncomfortable limbo. History offers little encouragement to failed presidential candidates seeking redemption—though it’s worth noting she would be running as a former vice president, not merely a defeated nominee. Her coalition-building skills and the historic nature of her candidacy remain assets, but Democrats have shown little patience for nominees who couldn’t close the deal.

“The question isn’t whether Kamala can run again,” said one senior Democratic strategist who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the vice president. “It’s whether the party will give her the chance. We’re not in the business of moral victories anymore.”

Newsom presents a starkly different profile: a telegenic governor from America’s largest blue state, with a record of liberal accomplishments and an appetite for combat with Republican leaders. He has positioned himself as the party’s most visible Trump antagonist, a role that could prove valuable if Democrats decide they need a fighter rather than a healer.

Yet California’s challenges—housing costs, homelessness, and population loss—provide ready-made attack lines. His style, polished to the point of seeming manufactured, may not wear well in Iowa diners or New Hampshire town halls, should those states retain their early influence.

Buttigieg offers generational change and Midwestern roots, though skeptics note he has spent more time in Washington boardrooms than on factory floors since his 2020 campaign. His supporters argue his McKinsey-consultant approach—data-driven, methodical, consultative—is precisely what Democrats need to rebuild trust with working-class voters. Detractors counter that Democrats need passion, not PowerPoint presentations.

Pritzker represents the wildcard: a billionaire governor who has nonetheless earned credibility with labor unions and progressives. His wealth insulates him from the early fundraising scramble that winnows fields. His sharp criticism of Trump and Republican governors has raised his national profile. But America’s ambivalence toward billionaire politicians remains, even within a Democratic Party increasingly uncomfortable with wealth concentration.

Beyond the boldface names, a deeper bench awaits. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has governed a crucial swing state with skill, though she has downplayed presidential ambitions. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2022 landslide in another battleground state made him an instant favourite for 2028 speculation. Senator Cory Booker never quite captured lightning in 2020 but remains a formidable communicator with deep fundraising networks.

The Senate offers other possibilities: Georgia’s Raphael Warnock combines progressive politics with moderate presentation in a state Democrats desperately need. Arizona’s Mark Kelly brings a compelling biography and centrist positioning. Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar ran respectably in 2020 and could appeal to voters seeking stability.

Some Democrats quietly wonder whether the answer might lie outside traditional politics. Could a charismatic business leader, a military hero, or a cultural figure capture imaginations in ways career politicians cannot? The party experimented with this theory in backing candidates like Andrew Yang in recent cycles, with mixed results.

While Democrats sort through options, Republicans face their own succession question. Trump, constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, has characteristically hinted he might seek a workaround—floating the idea of serving as vice president, a notion legal scholars dismiss as fantasy but which nonetheless captures his unwillingness to cede center stage.

“Trump will remain the sun around which the Republican primary orbits,” predicted one former Trump administration official. “Even if he’s not running, he’s running.”

Vice President JD Vance enters as the presumptive front-runner, having secured Trump’s blessing and spent four years cementing relationships with the MAGA base. But history shows vice presidents often struggle to escape their boss’s shadow while simultaneously defending their record. Vance’s relative youth and Ohio roots could appeal to a party seeking to retain Trump’s working-class coalition while presenting a fresher face.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, humbled by his 2024 primary defeat, likely won’t disappear. His conservative governance has satisfied the Republican base, and four more years could rehabilitate his national profile. Texas Governor Greg Abbott commands the nation’s second-largest state and its formidable donor network. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has cultivated a national following, though controversy has periodically undermined her standing.

Dark horses abound: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin presents a more moderate alternative. Senator Tom Cotton combines hawkish foreign policy with conservative credentials. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, despite her 2024 primary struggles, retains support among Republicans uncomfortable with Trumpism’s excesses.

The wildcard remains whether any Republican can successfully thread the needle of appealing to Trump’s base while attracting voters who have grown weary of chaos. Trump’s endorsement could prove decisive—or, if divided among multiple candidates, irrelevant.

Complicating Democratic planning is the ongoing dispute over which states vote first. Iowa Democrats, stung by their demotion after the 2020 caucus debacle, are weighing whether to hold an unsanctioned contest regardless of DNC preferences. New Hampshire has signaled similar defiance, protected by state law requiring it to vote first.

The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s emphasis on “rigor, efficiency, and fairness” sounds reasonable in theory but masks difficult tradeoffs. Larger, more diverse states may better test candidates’ general election viability. But retail politics in small states has historically allowed long-shot candidates to compete against establishment favorites. Replacing Iowa and New Hampshire with Michigan and Georgia could fundamentally alter which candidates gain traction.

“We’re not just picking a calendar,” said committee member Stuart Appelbaum. “We’re picking winners and losers before a single vote is cast.”

Twenty-eight months before Iowa’s traditional caucus date—if Iowa even goes first—the 2028 race remains more fog than clarity. Potential candidates are making carefully calibrated moves: hiring key staffers, visiting early states under the guise of supporting local candidates, building fundraising networks, and testing messages.

History suggests the favourite today rarely wins tomorrow’s nomination. Few predicted Trump’s 2016 triumph, Biden’s 2020 comeback, or Obama’s 2008 insurgency. The candidate who ultimately claims the Democratic nomination may not yet be on anyone’s radar.

What seems certain is that Democrats will demand more than competence. They will want a candidate who can rebuild the coalition that has fractured across multiple elections, who can speak to working-class concerns while maintaining progressive support, who can prosecute the case against Republicans while offering an affirmative vision.

Whether that candidate is Harris, Newsom, Buttigieg, Pritzker, or someone not yet emerged will determine whether Democrats reclaim the White House or face another four years in the wilderness. The calendar the DNC constructs will help shape that outcome—but only the voters themselves will render the final verdict. (IPA Service)