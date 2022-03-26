The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to extend its free ration scheme by three months. The decision was taken today in the first cabinet meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath, who took oath as UP’s Chief Minister for the second time yesterday.

A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a press conference.

“Free ration will be given in UP for three months. We have taken this decision keeping in mind the poor. The policies of the central and state government have to be reached to the people,” Brijesh Pathak, the Deputy Chief Minister in the new government, told NDTV following the cabinet meeting in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.