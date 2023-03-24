As Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run, the police have arrested a woman who sheltered the Khalistani leader and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Haryana

Baljeet Kaur sheltered Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh at her house in Kurukshetra’s Shahabad on Sunday night, officials have said.

She told police that Amritpal and Papalpreet came to her house on a scooter and stayed there on Sunday night. Ms Kaur also said that the Khalistani leader changed his clothes at her home.

Baljeet Kaur revealed that Papalpreet was in touch with her for the last two years and that he had stayed at her house on several occasions.

Baljeet Kaur’s brother on Monday informed police about Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh staying at her house. She was taken into custody by the Haryana police who later handed her over to the Punjab police.