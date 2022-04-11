At least sixteen persons were injured when a scuffle broke out between two student groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on Sunday.

The JNU administration issued a statement, urging the students to refrain from being involved in incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on the campus. “The Vice-Chancellor conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus,” the statement said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged a pre-planned conspiracy by the rival group Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) behind the clash, which broke out between the two groups inJNU campus yesterday.

ABVP’s JNU Wing President, Rohit Yadav, said they are not against the non-vegetarian food being served in the hostel mess. Everyone is free to eat whatever they want,” he said. Yadav alleged that the JNUSU students were against the conduct of the Ram Navami pooja and they attacked the ABVP members with sticks while the rituals were being performed.

Police early this morning registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unknown ABVP students. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that ABVP members have intimated that they will also be filing a complaint, and necessary appropriate legal action will be taken on receipt of the same.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has condemned the violence, and demanded that the vice-chancellor intervenes in the matter.

Both sides have accused each other of throwing stones and injuring their members. The JNUSU has alleged that the ABVP members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess and created a violent atmosphere.

Akhtarista Ansari, a JNUSU student who suffered a head injury during the clash, said that ABVP members attacked them with sticks while they were having dinner at the Kaveri Hostel mess. “We never stopped any Ram Navmi pooja as ABVP claims,” she said.

At least sixteen students from both sides were injured as chaos reigned on the campus yesterday evening. The JNUSU and ABVP students took out separate marches inside the university campus, blaming each other for the violence.

With inputs from NDTV