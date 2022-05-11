The chief of police in Uttar Pradesh has been removed from his post, the state government said today, declaring in a statement that was “not taking interest in work” and was “disobeying orders”.

Director General of Police Mukul Goel has been shunted to an insignificant post — the Director General of the Civil Defence department, the statement read.

Mukul Goel — a 1987 batch IPS officer — had taken over as the state’s top cop in July 2021, saying he would focus on crime control and ensure that policemen are sensitive and connected to people in the state.

He had earlier worked as SP/SSP in Almora, Jalaun, Mainpuri, Hathras, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Meerut districts.

He was also posted in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force.