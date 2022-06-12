The main accused in Prayagraj violence, Javed Mohammed, had illegal weapons and objectionable posters at his home, the Uttar Pradesh police have claimed. A search was conducted at his house before this morning’s demolition, the police said.

“We have found a 12 bore illegal pistol and a 315 bore pistol and cartridges and some documents that show objectionable comments against the honourable court,” said Ajay Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj.

The house of Javed Mohammed – a leader with the Welfare Party of India — was razed on Sunday afternoon.

The action came hours after a notice was stuck outside his house, claiming illegal construction in the ground and first floors. The notice also claimed that he had failed to reply to a demolition order sent to him in May.

Bulldozers were used in Saharanpur yesterday, where the homes of two accused were razed. Demolitions were also carried out in Kanpur, where violent clashes and stone-throwing took place on June 3 over the same issue.

Sanjay Khatri, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, claimed the demolition was part of a “normal process”.

A group of lawyers have written to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, claiming the demolition of Javed Mohammed’s house was illegal.

The house was in the name of his wife and the family did not receive and notice about illegal construction, they wrote.

Massive protests were held parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The remarks drew backlash from around 15 Islamic nations. The government said the remarks were the views of “fringe elements”.

With inputs from NDTV