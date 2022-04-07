The United Nations General Assembly today suspended Russia from Human Rights Council after killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, reports news agency AFP.

Evidence of civilian killings in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv — which Ukraine has blamed on Russian troops, allegations denied by Moscow — have shocked the world and triggered calls for new sanctions on Moscow.

Ukraine said it was “grateful” for the decision to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, saying “war criminals” should not be represented in the body.

“War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

“Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) resolution and chose the right side of history.”