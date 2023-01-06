Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sparked a fresh controversy when he commented that the name of the State “Thamizhagam would be more appropriate than Tamil Nadu.”

Following the Governor’s comments, Twitter buzzed with #TamilNadu where DMK IT wing and Dravidian party supporters started to post #TamilNadu.

Meanwhile, DMK Treasurer and MP TR Balu slammed Governor saying that Governor Ravi should stop acting as a second State President of BJP.

“Governor RN Ravi on a daily basis passes some controversial comments to create confusion, separation and conflict. The governor said ‘People have been cheated during 50 years of Dravidian politics’. It is highly condemnable as he should say this from BJP State headquarters Kamalalayam and not from Raj Bhavan,” Balu said.

He further said that the Governor is saying in all stages everyone should think of themselves as Indian.

“Yes, there is nothing wrong with having a unity feeling as an Indian. But can the governor raise questions against religious politics, Varnasanam, Sanathanam which are all against that unity,” he said.