Rajasthan rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot is ready to sever ties with the Congress and form his own party, various media reports hinted.

According to these reports, Pilot is being helped in the process by Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm I-PAC. Volunteers of I-PAC are believed to have helped Pilot in planning his one-day hunger strike on April 11, which was to demand action by the Gehlot government on alleged corruption during Vasundhara Raje’s term as chief minister.

The firm is learnt to have also been involved in planning Pilot’s five-day Padayatra which he undertook from Ajmer to Jaipur to press for action on the issue of question paper leak in recruitment examinations.

At the culmination of the yatra on May 15, Pilot had addressed a rally on the outskirts of Jaipur in which he had made three demands of the Gehlot government – action against alleged corruption during the Raje government, reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and compensation for the youth affected by the exam paper leak. He had set a deadline of May 31 for the demands to be met, threatening to launch a state-wide agitation if the demands were not fulfilled.

With inputs from The Week, ET