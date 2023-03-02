A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has ordered a change in the procedure for the appointment of Election Commissioners.

Under the order, the commissioners will be appointed by the President of India on the advice of a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (or leader of larcest opposition party), and the Chief Justice of India.

This practice will be enforced until a law in this regard is made by the Parliament, Justice KM Joseph reading out the judgment said.

The court order came in a batch of petitions recommending reform in the process of appointment of members of the Election Commission of India. The court noted that there has been a lacuna in the law and process for the appointment of election commissioners.

The bench emphasised that the Election Commission is duty bound to act in a fair and legal manner and to abide by the provisions of the Constitution and the directions of the Court. ”