Ahead of Day 3 of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last night visited his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi at a Delhi hospital after he left the probe agency’s office at around 11.30 pm.

Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after his questioning concluded at the ED headquarters in Delhi last night, to meet their mother Sonia Gandhi. The Congress president was admitted to the hospital on Sunday owing to Covid-related issues.

So far, Rahul Gandhi has clocked over 21 hours of questioning. His questioning by the probe agency began on Monday when he was questioned for around 10 hours. The party leaders and workers held massive protests on Monday as well.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the probe agency officials. The Congress leader, sources say, checked the transcript of his statement minutely before submission.

Top Congress leaders like Harish Rawat and Randeep Singh Surjewala were detained from outside the Congress office as they tried marching to the ED office on Tuesday. Many party workers were detained.

Congress has maintained that Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the probe agency is part of the ruling BJP’s “vendetta politics” to silence the voice of opposition.

Sonia Gandhi, who has also been summoned for questioning, will depose before the probe agency on June 23.

The case pertains to the ED probe into the alleged financial irregularities between Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

Earlier this month, the probe agency said that the questioning of the Gandhis is part of the investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

