Lovely Professional University has sacked an assistant professor for allegedly using derogatory language against Lord Ram.

A purported video of Assistant Professor Gursang Preet Kaur making the comments had surfaced on social media on Saturday, leading to the demand that she be sacked.

The private university in a statement said, “We understand that some people have been hurt by the video shared on social media, where one of our faculty members can be heard sharing her personal opinion.”

“We wish to clarify that the views shared by her are absolutely personal and the university does not endorse any of them. We have always been a secular university, where people from all religions and faith are treated equally with love and respect. She has been relieved from the services with immediate effect. However, we deeply regret this whole incident,” the university added.

When contacted, university vice-president Aman Mittal said the assistant professor was sacked on Saturday.

