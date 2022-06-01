Hours after singer KK’s shocking death after a concert in Kolkata, a video showed him looking unwell while being rushed out of the venue. He went back to his hotel where his condition reportedly deteriorated. He reportedly suffered from chest pain and died on the way to hospital.

Another video showed the singer sweating profusely as he took a break to wipe his face. Other voices in the video were heard saying, “Bohot zyada garam hai (it is very hot)”. At one point, KK was seen gesturing to a man on stage and appeared to be talking about the air-conditioning.

The cause of the singer’s death remains unknown and a post-mortem report is expected soon. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, sources have said.

Many on social media claim the Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata was overcrowded and the heat became oppressive during the concert. While the Nazrul Mancha has a capacity of about 2,400, many claimed that about 7,000 people had entered the venue where KK was performing for a college fest.

The 53-year-old singer was rushed to CMRI hospital after he fell ill. Doctors there declared him dead.

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was known for some of Bollywood’s biggest hits, like ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’. His songs almost gained cult status among teens in the late 1990s, and his voice was common at school and college farewells and teen cultural events.

“There is a certain energy an artiste gets when he or she is on stage. No matter what one’s condition is, once I am on stage, I forget everything and simply perform,” KK had said in his memoir on his official website, The Mesmerizer.

KK has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said KK’s “songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups”.

Tributes poured in from across the world as fans said goodbye to the singer who was the voice for their many emotions.