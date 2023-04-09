Congress leader Sachin Pilot opened a fresh line of attack on his rival Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday, announcing that he will sit on a one-day fast against corruption on Tuesday. He has demanded that the Gehlot government act against the alleged corruption of the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

Mr Pilot said that it was necessary to assure people that the Congress government was acting on its statements and promises made before the 2018 assembly elections. He said that the government had failed to take action against the excise mafia, illegal mining, land encroachment and the Lalit Modi affidavit case.

Mr Pilot played old videos of Mr Gehlot accusing Ms Raje of corruption and misrule and asked why he had not initiated any investigation or inquiry into these matters. He said that the Congress government had evidence against the former BJP government but had not acted on it.

“We cannot go into the elections with these promises unfulfilled. We have evidence. We should have acted. We should investigate. We are going into elections. There will be Model Code of Conduct soon. We are answerable to the people,” Mr Pilot said.

Mr Pilot also said that he had given many suggestions to the party leadership about affairs in Rajasthan and one of them was to act on these issues. “It is our government. We need to act. So, people continue to have confidence in us,” Mr Pilot said.