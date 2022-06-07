Delhi Police has registered a case on a complaint by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in which she has alleged that she is receiving death threats over her remark on Prophet Muhammad.

Ms Sharma was yesterday suspended by the BJP after her remarks during a TV show sparked a row and drew a massive backlash from Gulf countries.

The case has been registered against unidentified people.

Sharma posted an apology on Twitter, saying that it was not her intention to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. She also said she was worried about her family’s security and urged people not to make her address public — the BJP’s letter to her, which was widely circulated on social media, had her address.

The BJP yesterday suspended Sharma pending an inquiry. The party said she had expressed views contrary to the party’s position on several matters.

The action against Ms Sharma came after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur over her remarks. More than 40 people were injured and over 1,500 people charged in connection with the violence.

India is facing a huge backlash over remarks by Ms Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, senior leader who has now been expelled by the BJP.

Countries in the Gulf region — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain — and Iran have strongly condemned the remarks. Qatar and Bahrain also summoned the Indian envoy and expressed their disappointment. The two countries have also welcomed the BJP’s action against Ms Sharma.