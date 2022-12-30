Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Gujarat after his mother died early this morning. She was 99. PM Modi, who was scheduled to launch the developmental projects in West Bengal, may join the events through video conferencing.

“Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am (early morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital,” the hospital where she had been admitted since Wednesday said in a statement.

Informing about her death, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Heeraben Modi lived with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences over PM Modi’s mother’s death

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी जी की माताजी, श्रीमती हीरा बा के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। इस मुश्किल समय में, मैं उन्हें और उनके परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं और प्यार व्यक्त करता हूं। – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2022

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी को मातृ शोक का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। माँ का जाना जीवन से मुख्य आधार स्तंभ के ढह जाने जैसा होता है। एक ऐसी क्रिया जिसकी शून्यता सदैव अनुभव होती है। इस शोक की घड़ी में ईश्वर @narendramodi जी, उनके परिवारजनों को साहस और माता जी को श्री चरणों में स्थान दे। – Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) December 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the death of PM Modi’s mother प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबा का सौ वर्षों का संघर्षपूर्ण जीवन भारतीय आदर्शों का प्रतीक है। श्री मोदी ने ‘#मातृदेवोभव‘ की भावना और हीराबा के मूल्यों को अपने‌ जीवन में ढाला। मैं पुण्यात्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं! – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2022

“We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough time: Family sources

“We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba,” sources close to PM Modi’s family said.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My prayers and condolences are with Shri Narendra Modi ji and family members, said Karnataka BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. “A parent’s loss is irreplaceable”: Hemant Soren condoled

Deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji’s mother. A parent’s loss is irreplaceable & at this hour of grief, I express my sincere condolences. May her departed soul rest in peace.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityyanath said that he was saddened by the death of PM Modi’s mother.

एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! – Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022