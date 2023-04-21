Denied a ticket to contest next month’s Karnataka assembly election, KS Eshwarappa, a senior leader of the BJP, got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself on Friday.

PM Modi thanked Eshwarappa, a five-time member of the legislative assembly from Shivamogga in central Karnataka, for accepting the party’s decision and praised his loyalty and commitment.

“It feels great that a leader like you is calling an ordinary worker like me,” Eshwarappa is heard telling the Prime Minister in a video shared by the politician.

PM Modi is heard saying, “You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you.” PM Modi is also heard saying that he will meet him whenever he visits Karnataka next.

Eshwarappa, who had expressed his desire to run for a sixth term, was dropped from the party’s list of candidates announced earlier this week.

He assured PM Modi that he would campaign for the party’s nominee from his constituency, Channabasappa, a local leader of the ruling party in Shivamogga City Corporation.

“I will do everything possible to ensure that the BJP wins in Karnataka,” the former minister said.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said, “I had never dreamt that Modi ji would call me. His gesture is an inspiration.”

The election in Karnataka, scheduled for May 10, with results on May 13, are seen as a test of PM Modi’s popularity ahead of the national elections next year.

The BJP has fielded many new faces and young leaders this time, dropping several veterans and incumbents amid reports of public resentment in some areas.

With inputs from NDTV