Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted five pledges for India during his independence day address from the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

“In coming years, we’ve to focus on ‘Panchpran’- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth,strength of unity & Fifth, duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs,” Modi said.

Modi said that Indians should be working towards becoming a developed country and any vestiges of colonialism should be removed. He then added that all Indians must retain their roots while ensuring there’s unity in diversity.

“India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society,” said Modi.

Modi hit out at corruption and dynasty politics. He said India’s foundation was infected by corruption and likened it to a termite that is making the foundation porous. He also called upon the citizens to fight against “parivardvadi” politics. “Corruption is eating away at the foundation of India. I want to fight against it. I call upon the 130 crore Indians to help me fight against corruption,” Modi said.