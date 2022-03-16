Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab Chief Minister today at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders were part of the swearing-in ceremony.

In his maiden speech as chief minister, Bhagwant Mann said that a golden chapter has started in the history of the state. He said that he would work for everyone in the state.

“I’m not here to diss anyone today. I am the Chief Minister of everyone in Punjab, even those who did not vote for our party,” he said.

Mr Mann, 48, is the youngest Chief Minister of the state since the 1970s. He was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The ceremony was based on the theme of “Rang De Basanti” – the iconic song by Ram Prasad Bismil that is believed to have been sung when Bhagat Singh and two other freedom fighters, Rajguru and Sukhdev, were hanged by the British.

AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab polls, winning 92 seats in the 117-seat assembly. Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Mann resigned as a Lok Sabha MP yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was confident about his new role of ruling Punjab. “We know how to run the administration. I have been a member of the (Lok Sabha) for seven years. People have re-elected our government in Delhi. We have the experience,” he said.

“Many veteran politicians have lost the elections, and new people have won. I am sure new ideas will come in the state. There will be out of the box thinking in this government,” he added.