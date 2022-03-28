Amarjeet Kaur, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary, told PTI that they are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country.

The two-day nationwide strike, called for by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against central government policies has evoked mixed response, with some states like Kerala reporting complete shutdown while life in the metros went on without much disruption.

The bank unions are participating in the strike to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. A number of banks, including the State Bank of India, have issued a statement informing customers that banking services may be impacted on Monday and Tuesday.

Apart from banks, workers from various other sectors such as steel, oil, telecom, coal, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate in the strike. The unions in railways and defence sector are expected to make mass mobilisation in support of strike at several hundreds of spots. Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike.

The Power Ministry today advised all the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid. Power supply to those engaged in essential services such as hospitals, defence, and railways must be ensured, the ministry’s advisory said and suggested setting up of a 24×7 control room for information dissemination and handling any kind of contingency.

The West Bengal government has mandated employees to report for duty on Monday and Tuesday saying that all state government offices will remain open despite the Bharat Bandh. In its memorandum, the Bengal government also said that no casual leave or a half-day leave would be granted to any employee on March 28 and 29. “It is further notified that the absence of employees in those days will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible,” reads the state government memorandum.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has announced that it will not participate in the strike. The Sangh said that the upcoming strike was ‘politically motivated’ and aimed at the survival of selected political parties.

The All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress has extended support to the nationwide strike. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi has been voicing concern in favour of their demands.

With inputs from NDTV