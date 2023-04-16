Three men have been arrested for the sensational murder of Uttar Pradesh gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother while being escorted by the police late Saturday.

They have been identified by the police as Lovlesh, Sunny and Arun Maurya. They came posing as journalists and shot Ahmed and his brother Ashraf at point-blank range while they were speaking to reporters in Prayagraj.

The incident took place around 10 pm and was caught on camera as journalists with mics were following the handcuffed men, who were being taken to the hospital by police for a medical check-up.

The killers were immediately overpowered and caught by the police after they shot Ahmed and his brother. They shouted slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” after killing Ahmed.

Ten empty cartridges have been found at the spot, indicating the number of shots fired.