Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has been named in a police case in connection with the suicide of a contractor, who was found dead in a lodge in Udupi yesterday after accusing him of corruption, officials said.

The First Information Report or FIR accuses the minister of driving contractor Santosh Patil to suicide.

Mr Eshwarappa’s two associates, Basavaraj and Ramesh, have also been named in the FIR, which was filed based on a complaint filed by Santosh Patil’s brother Prashant.

Mr Patil had accused the minister’s associates of demanding a 40 per cent commission in the Rs 4 crore work he had carried out in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department.

In his purported suicide note, he alleged that Mr Eshwarappa was responsible for his death.

“RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision, keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our prime minister, chief minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids,” he wrote.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday said that he has directed the police to ensure a speedy and transparent investigation into the death of the contractor.

Bommai said, “Eshwarappa has denied the allegation. The minister had filed a defamation case against Santosh who had levelled the charge and the investigation will bring out the truth.”

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa yesterday reiterated that he did not know him and turned down the demand of the opposition Congress seeking his resignation over Patil’s death.