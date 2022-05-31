Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag would become the national flag some day and that the saffron colour had been followed for thousands of years.

Highlighting the origin of the respect for saffron colour, he said the followers were present through the decades.

“Respect for saffron didn’t begin yesterday or today, it has been respected for thousands of years. The saffron flag is a sign of sacrifice. RSS flag will become a national flag someday, there is no doubt,” said Eshwarappa.

He further stated that the RSS holds prayers in the presence of the saffron flag.

“To bring out the sense of sacrifice, RSS does prayers by keeping the saffron flag in the front. The tricolour is the national flag according to the Constitution and we give it whatever respect it deserves,” he added.

His remarks came amid the row over the inclusion of RSS founder KB Hegdewar’s speech in the school books.

Earlier, the former Minister heavily criticised the people who were objecting to the inclusion of a lesson containing the speech of KB Hegdewar, the BJP MLA said that it was aimed at introducing the culture of the land and patriotism to the students.