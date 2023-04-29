The Gujarat High Court, hearing Rahul Gandhi’s appeal challenging his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, said it will continue hearing the case on May 2.

The case was listed before Justice Hemant Prachchhak of the Gujarat High Court after Justice Geeta Gopi withdrew herself from hearing the case by saying “not before me”.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Mr Gandhi, told the High Court that “Very serious ex-facie vitiatig factors of the trial raise grave apprehensions about the process of trial that led to the conviction.”

“In the case of a public servant or a legislator, it has very serious additional irreversible consequences – to the person, the constituency, and also drastic consequences of re-election,” he told the court.