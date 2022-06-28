As both sides have refused to blink and appear prepared for a long fight, sources say Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may ask the Maharashtra government to prove majority in the house sometime this week.

Sources claim that the Eknath Shinde camp is consulting lawyers over the Constitutional provisions for holding a floor test.

Shinde, the leader of a staggering coup against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, claims that he has the backing of around 50 MLAs, nearly 40 from the Shiv Sena.

Reports suggest that several BJP leaders held a brainstorming session at Devendra Fadnavis’s residence in Mumbai to discuss the arithmetic required to form a government along with the Shinde faction. “We are open to the proposal of government formation from Eknath Shinde,” said party leader Sudhir Mungantiwa.

The Supreme Court has extended the time granted to Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to file their responses to the disqualification notices issued to them by Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal till 5:30 pm on July 12. Zirwal belongs to the party of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s ally Sharad Pawar.

Acting on the pleas filed by the rebels, the Supreme Court also sought responses from the Deputy Speaker, chief whip of Shiv Sena Sunil Prabhu and leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party Ajay Chaudhary and the Centre.