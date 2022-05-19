AG Perarivalan — one of the seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case whose release was ordered by the Supreme Court today — and his mother Arputhammal met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai this evening.

Mr Stalin tweeted a video of the meeting. A rough translation of the caption in Tamil reads, “Brother Perarivalan, who has returned from over 30 years in prison, met them and tied the knot! I asked Brother Perarivalan and Arputhammal to set up a home life for themselves and live happily”.

The release of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers is one of the key common grounds between the DMK and its political rival AIADMK in view of the sensitivities on the subject in the southern state.

The cause of the Lankan Tamils has always generated sympathy given the state’s long tradition of identity-based Dravidian politics.

In its last manifesto ahead of the state elections, the DMK had promised to set free the seven convicts in the assassination case once it comes to power.

Perarivalan has been behind bars for 31 years. Though the cabinet of former Chief Minister E Palaniswami had recommended the release of all seven convicts in 2018, consecutive Governors had not taken action.

Present Governor RN Ravi had told the court that the matter has been referred to President Ram Nath Kovind, who was yet to take a call on it.

The top court had questioned the Governor’s action, observing that a Governor is bound by the cabinet decision to release all seven convicts in the case, granting them pardon under Section 161 of the Constitution.