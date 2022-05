The price of domestic cooking gas was hiked by ₹ 50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in its prices in two months.

Now, a 14.2-kg non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder, also known as LPG cylinder, will now cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

Earlier, on March 22, the price of domestic LPG was increased by Rs 50. There was no increase in the price of this cylinder in the month of April.