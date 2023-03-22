The Delhi Police today registered 44 cases and arrested two people after thousands of posters seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found in the national capital. Two of the four arrested own a printing press.

In a massive operation on Tuesday, police took down nearly 2,000 ‘anti-Modi’ posters from several places in Delhi. Most of these posters had the slogan ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ (Remove Modi, save the country).

Delhi police seized 2,000 other posters which were reportedly being delivered to the Aam Aadmi Party’s office. Cops found 2,000 of the posters when they intercepted a van in the IP Estate area. The driver told police that he had been instructed to deliver the posters to the AAP headquarters.

He said that he had delivered a similar consignment on Monday too.

There is no response from AAP yet.

The arrested printing press owners told Delhi police that they had received an order to print 50,000 ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ posters.