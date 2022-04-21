The precautionary vaccine dose for Covid will be available free for the 18-59 age group in all hospitals run by the Delhi government. The Arvind Kejriwal government’s order — expected for a while — came this evening, as the national capital witnesses an uptick in Covid cases.

“In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for 18 to 59 years’ age group, free of cost in all government CVCs from April 21,” the health department said in the order. Necessary changes have been made in the Co-WIN portal for Delhi wherein both “online appointment and walk-in will be available,” it added.

Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases over a 24-hour period on Thursday — a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent — while one person died due to the infection, according to data from the health department.

On Wednesday, the city reported one death and 1,009 Covid cases, the maximum since February 10, with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

The government has already reversed its order removing the fine on masks. Masks have been made mandatory and the Rs 500 fine was re-imposed by an order on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Delhi government had said precautionary doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals.

Currently, both Covishield and Covaxin doses cost Rs 225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per shot as service fee over and above.

The Centre rolled out precautionary dose of Covid vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday. Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it.

The Covid-related restrictions including mandatory mask usage were relaxed earlier this month after daily figures went on a downward spiral after touching a high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave driven by the super-infectious Omicron variant.

But the numbers since have been on an upswing and most states have brought back the restrictions amid concerns about a possible fourth wave.