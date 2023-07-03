Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Law and Justice, which will meet on July 3 to discuss review of personal laws, has been provided with just the 21st Law Commission’s consultation paper on ‘Reform of Family Law’ which states “formulation of a Uniform Civil Code is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”, Congress sources said today.

The current Law Commission (22nd) is yet to submit its report on Personal Laws (Uniform Civil Code), and the grand old party will wait for the views of Law Commission and Union Law Ministry on the subject, they said.

There is no other report, either of Law Commission or of Law Ministry, on Uniform Civil Code made available to the members of the committee, sources said.

The Committee has invited members from Department of Legal Affairs, Legislative Department, and the Law Commission to seek their views on ‘Review of Personal Laws’.

Meanwhile, the BJP has poked the Congress with a “cross-party” hope swipe. Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said the BJP has a majority, but he also thinks many leaders in other parties too want to “unite the country”.

Pointing out that both the Constitution and the Supreme Court have highlighted the need for the code, he also mocked the Congress.

“I think Congress and its leaders are freaking out. It’s the need of the hour for everyone to unite and bring the law. The makers of the Constitution also said this 70 years ago. The Supreme Court has also, during five different hearings, talked about bringing a UCC,” he added.

The Congress on Saturday stuck to its stated stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying it is undesirable at this stage, and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on the issue comes up.

The party’s top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting, where they discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

“When there’s a draft and a discussion, we will participate and examine what is proposed. As of now, all we have is law commission public notice for responses. The Congress reiterates the statement as nothing new has happened,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has said.

UCC refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all the citizens of India and is not based on religion in dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, among other personal matters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently raised the pitch on the issue with a strong push for a Universal Civil Code, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.