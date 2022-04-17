Members of two communities today clashed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area after stones were allegedly pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Several people, including cops, have been injured in the ensuing chaos.

Visuals from the clashes show huge groups of people on different sides of a road pelting stones at each other and quickly falling back as the police try to intervene.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that it’s not just Jahangirpuri but other adjoining and sensitive areas have also seen clashes.

“The situation is being monitored. Additional forces have been sent to troubled areas and senior officials have been asked to stay in their respective areas to monitor the situation and supervise patrolling. Two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also been deployed in and around Jahangirpuri. Two policemen have been injured but the nature of injuries can only be known after investigations,” he told NDTV.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to top Delhi Police officers and directed them to take necessary action in wake of the violence, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the stone-pelting and called for action against those involved. “Appeal to everyone to hold each others’ hands and maintain peace,” he said on Twitter.

दिल्ली के जहांगीर पुरी में शोभायात्रा में पथराव की घटना बेहद निंदनीय है। जो भी दोषी हों उन पर सख़्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। सभी लोगों से अपील- एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर शांति बनाए रखें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2022

All those injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri for treatment.

Delhi Police’s Public Relations Officer DCP Anyesh Roy said there was a ruckus during the procession and there have been reports of stone-pelting on participants of the procession, with some incidents of arson also reported.

“All our senior officers are at the spot and the situation is under control. Extra forces have been deployed. We are investigating which policemen have been injured,” Mr Roy said.