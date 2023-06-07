The government has invited wrestlers who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges, for talks to discuss their concerns, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said.

This comes just days after the wrestlers met with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the same issues.

“The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” Mr Thakur tweeted.

The wrestlers held a late-night meeting with Mr Shah on Saturday. Olympics medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, said the protesters were asked by the government to not talk about the meet.

Punia also denied any collusion with the Home Minister, stating that Mr Shah informed them that an investigation was underway.

“The protest movement hasn’t died down, it will continue. We have been strategising on how to take it forward,” Punia said. “The athletes aren’t satisfied with the government’s response, neither is the government agreeing to our demands.”

Shah met with Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat, and Satyawart Kadian for more than an hour at 11 pm, sources say.

Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The wrestlers have demanded an impartial investigation and swift action against the wrestling body chief.

The Delhi Police have interviewed several people in connection with the sexual harassment case against Singh. Sources say that three to four members of the federation have been questioned while some staff members at Singh’s Delhi residence have been called in for questioning by the police.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that the farmers’ union has not withdrawn its support to the wrestlers and has only postponed the June 9 demonstration against Singh at the request of the wrestlers.