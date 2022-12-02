K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear as a witness in the Delhi liquor policy case on Tuesday.

Ms Kavitha, a former MP and now a Member of Legislative Council, has been given a choice of appearing either at the CBI headquarters in Delhi or the probe agency’s Hyderabad office.

She had also asked the CBI to see if they can question her at the agency’s Hyderabad office, people familiar with the matter said.

“During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence you examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation,” the CBI said in a notice to Ms Kavitha.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also one of the accused in the case, linked to the Delhi government’s new liquor policy that was later scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into alleged corruption.

The Delhi government has said the Lieutenant Governor’s decision was wrong as the city government lost hundreds of crores in projected revenue after the policy was scrapped.