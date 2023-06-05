India’s top wrestlers, who have been protesting against BJP MP and chief of the country’s wrestling federation Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Olympian Bajrang Punia told NDTV that they met the Home Minister late on Saturday evening at his Delhi home.

Sources say the meeting that began at 11 pm lasted for more than an hour and that it was attended by Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian.

The wrestlers demanded an impartial probe and quick action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor, they said.

Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains same for everyone, it’s learnt. “Let the law take its own course,” he reportedly told the wrestlers.

Sources say the protesting wrestlers had sought a meeting with Shah after their five-day deadline for action against the wrestling federation chief ended on Saturday.

The wrestlers, who allege that their protest against the wrestling federation chief has been largely ignored, had last month announced their decision to immerse their medals into the river Ganga in Haridwar.

They, however, temporarily shelved their plan after intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had accused the protesting wrestlers of rioting on during their protest march to new parliament, saying they broke the law in a frenzy despite repeated requests.

Several protesters were detained during the march. Visuals of champions Vinesh Phogat and her cousin Sangeeta Phogat being pinned onto the ground by the police had evoked shock and outrage across the country.

The Delhi Police, who shut the Jantar Mantar protest site to the wrestlers after the crackdown, said they will also not be allowed to hold a protest at India Gate.

Cops have filed two First Information Reports or FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Of the two FIRs, one is based on combined complaints of six adult wrestlers, and a separate one is based on the complaint of the father of an underage wrestler.

With inputs from NDTV