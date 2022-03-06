A barrage of Russian missiles destroyed the airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

‼️ Urgent appeal by President @ZelenskyyUa: a missile strike on #Vinnytsia consisted of eight missiles; the airport is completely destroyed.

The President called on the world to close the skies over #Ukraine and provide Ukraine with aircraft. pic.twitter.com/0s8nUneRZP — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 6, 2022

“I have just been informed about a missile strike on Vinnytsia. Eight rockets… The airport was completely destroyed,” he said.